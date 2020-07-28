Report on Interest
under logo

Lagos Govt. commences online teacher training

The Guild

Buhari promises prudent saving of oil income

The Guild

FG deploys 35 special peacekeeping forces to Plateau

The Guild
MetroNews

Just in: 17 escape death after boats mishap in Lagos

By monsurudeen olowoopejo

By The Guild

Tragedy was averted on Tuesday in Lagos State when two boats with 17 persons including the captains on board, capsized minutes after they left the jetty.

 

DETAILS LATER

The Guild 1435 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.