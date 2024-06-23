JUST IN: 1,301 pilgrims died during 2024 Hajj- Saudi Govt.

The Saudi Arabian Government has disclosed that 1,301 persons died during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage in the country.

It disclosed that 83 percent of the deceased, representing 1,080, were pilgrims that participated in the religious exercise in the country.

The Health Minister, Fahd al-Jalajel, disclosed this on Sunday while giving report on the efforts made by the government to prevent casualties during tbe Hajj exercise in the country.

Al-Jalajel noted that the pilgrims that passed on during the Hajj and after the exercise were those that embarked on different journey across the country without the necessary permits.

Al-Jalajel said that these unauthorized pilgrims walked long distances under the intense sun.

“We dealt with large numbers of people affected by heat stress,” the minister added.

Al-Jalajel said that the identities of the deceased were verified, and they were respectfully buried and honored in Mecca.

The minister said that the Kingdom provided approximately 1.3 million preventive services to pilgrims.

He added that authorities also delivered over 465,000 treatment services, including 141,000 for those without Hajj authorization.