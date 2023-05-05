JUST IN: 130 Nigerians evacuees from Sudan arrive Abuja

A total of 130 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Sudan have arrived in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja in what is now the second batch of a government-assisted evacuation exercise from the troubled zone.

Among the 130 evacuees that arrived in the country at about 4:00 pm were 128 women and two males who left Port Sudan in Egypt where they fled after the fighting started in the north African nation.

The arrival of the 130 on Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport increased the number of Nigerians evacuated by the Federal Government after the Sudan war started from Egypt to 503.

