Just In: 13 Imo lawmakers test positive to COVID-19

Atleast 13 members of the Imo State House of Assembly have been placed under isolation at different centers after testing positive to coronavirus in the state.

The coronavirus status of the lawmakers were revealed days after another lawmaker tested positive to COVID-19, increasing the number of affected lawmakers to 14.

Results of the test conducted on the lawmakers were announced on Tuesday by the Chairman of the State Task Force Team on COVID-19, Prof. Maurice Iwu.

In an interview with newsmen over the development, spokesman for the State Task Force on COVID-19, Chinedu Iwuala, further stated that the State Assembly Complex in Owerri has remained shut since the first lawmaker was diagnosed with the virus.