As efforts to restore peace and harmony intensified across Nigeria, the Federal Government has disclosed that over 12,000 people abducted by Boko Haram have been rescued from the gunmen and reunited with their families under the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Aside from that, the apex government disclosed that over 300 gunmen were killed during clashes with the troops deployed to the Northern region for restoration of peace in the country.

MORE DETAILS SOON