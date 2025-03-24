JUST IN: 12 inmates escape from Kogi prison after jailbreak

No fewer than 12 inmates have escaped from the Federal Correctional Centre in Kotonkarfe, Kogi State, following a jailbreak incident recorded in the state.

It was learnt that the daring inmates escaped through the facility’s tower after removing all hurdles that could hinder the actualization of their plans inside the prison facility.

As gathered, the inmates, who still have prison terms hanging on their neck, left without raising any form of alarm or suspicion about their movement from the facility.

The Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who confirming the incident on Monday, however, revealed that one of the fugitives had already been apprehended, while security forces were intensifying efforts to capture the remaining escapees.

The commissioner described the escape as regrettable while reassuring the public that the state government, in partnership with security agencies, is taking swift action to prevent a recurrence.

“Officials are working to determine how the escape occurred, locate the prisoners, and uncover any potential internal complicity”, Kingsley told newsmen.

Fanwo urged residents to report any suspicious individuals and cautioned that anyone found sheltering the escapees would face legal consequences.

“There is no cause for alarm,” he assured. “People should continue their daily activities without fear, as safeguarding lives and property remains our utmost priority.”

Meanwhile, Governor Usman Ododo has instructed security agencies to enhance surveillance at correctional facilities across the state to prevent similar incidents.