JUST IN: 10 die, three injure during auto crash in Lagos

No fewer than 10 people have been confirmed dead and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash that occurred along the Lagos-Badagry expressway in Lagos State.

A breakdown of the deceased details showed that three were male adults, four females, two female children and one male child died around Abule-Osun end of the Lagos-Badagry expressway in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

The accident was said to have occurred after a Toyota Sienna with number plate BDG 342 FS, rammed into a stationary truck landen with granite stones along the road while trying to navigate the road.

Confirming the casualties figure, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, through a statement made available to The Guild on Wednesday, noted that the agency alongside other stakeholders battled hard to ensure that reduce the death figure.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that the accident occurred at about 23:00 pm yesterday when the ill-fated Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) was returning from the Eastern region of the country suddenly experienced brake failure and rammed into the truck.

“Further investigations revealed that the truck, which was laden with granite, was parked on the road shutting down about half of the carriage way, while the Toyota Sienna on top speed, unknowingly crashed into the parked truck from behind.

“10 people lost their lives to the unfortunate incident, while three were critically injured.

“The injured passengers reportedly rescued and taken to a nearby hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) before arrival of the Agency’s LRT at the scene of incident includes; one female adult and two children.

“The recovered bodies have been handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for onward transfer to the mortuary pending when their families could be located”, he added.