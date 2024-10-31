JUST IN: 10 die, seven injure inside collapsed two-storey building in Oyo

No fewer than 10 bodies have been recovered under the rubble of a two-storey building that collapsed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

At the scene, emergency team were seen still combing the collapsed building site to ascertain if none of the ill-fated building occupants were not still trapped under the rubbles.

As gathered, the building caved in at about 2 am in Jegeda Oluloyo area, in Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state.

This was confirmed by the Oyo State Fire Services Agency on Thursday through a statement made available to newsmen.

