JUST IN: 10 die, four missing in Lagos boat mishap

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead and four others missing when a commercial boat capsized in Apapa Local Government axis of Lagos State.

Aside from the deceased and missing passengers, about five persons were rescued by officials of the state emergency and rescue agencies after the boat overturned and threw the entire passengers into the lagoon

The mishap came after over 10 persons escaped death on Lagos waterways when their boat hit an unknown object on the waterways and later capsized.

As gathered, the boat left Kirikiri jetty for Badagry jetty in Badagry Local Government with 19 passengers and capsized at about 6.00 pm.

A survivor of the ill-fated boat attributed the accident which occurred on Wednesday evening to the captain nonadherence to waterways safety measures.

The survivor stated that the boat captain got distracted while trying to collect fares from a passenger and that the action caused the boat been overturned by the current.

According to the survivor, the number of casualties would have been minimal if the captain had allowed passengers to put on their lifejackets properly before demanding for fares.

Confirming the disaster, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, through a statement made available to The Guild, hinted that rescue operation was still ongoing.

Emmanuel added that the boat captain was already under detention with marine police for further investigation and sanctions.

According to him, a total of 19 passengers were involved in the incident, five persons have been rescued with 10 persons confirmed dead and four still unaccounted for including the boat deckhand who seen before the mishap.

The LASWA boss disclosed that the emergency and regulatory authorities were already on waterways for search and rescue operations.