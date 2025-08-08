JUST IN: 1.2m students pass 2025 WASSCE after WAEC resolve glitches

Following extensive consultations, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revised the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The regional examination body, having issued an apology for technical errors in the marking process, announced an upward adjustment in the number of candidates who achieved a minimum of five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Head of WAEC’s Nigeria Office (HNO), Amos Dangut, disclosed this during a press briefing held at the Council’s headquarters in Lagos on Friday.

Dangut revealed that the initial results had inaccurately reflected the performance of 754,545 candidates, representing 38.32%, who had actually obtained credits or higher in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

He further stated that the corrected figures now show that 1,239,884 candidates, accounting for 62.9% of those who sat the examination, successfully earned credits and above in five or more subjects.

Expressing regret over the earlier discrepancies, Dangut attributed the error to mistakes made by the service providers responsible for grading the Objective section of the English Language paper.

WAEC extended its apologies to affected candidates and advised them to recheck their updated results within 48 hours.