Junior Pope’s wife, others pay tribute to Nollywood actor

The wife of late Nollywood actor, Jennifer Awele, has led the entire entertainment industry in paying tribute to her husband, Junior Pope, marking the one-year anniversary of his tragic death.

Awele, who described her late husband’s demise as a fresh wound even 12 months after losing him, stated that she is yet to find the right words to explain the loss to the children he left behind.

In her lengthy and emotional Instagram post on Thursday, she explained that the last 12 months have been extremely difficult, saying that every day has been filled with thoughts of her late husband.

She wrote, “It’s been one year of standing in the face of our unimaginable loss, and not a day has gone by without a thought of you. Your love still surrounds us, your laughter echoes in our hearts, and your presence is felt in the quiet moments when we miss you most.”

“You have no idea how tough it’s been, trying to stay strong for each other even as the world around us seems fallen apart. The grief remains heavy, the absence left a void that words can never fill, but through it all, we look up for strength from heaven as a guiding light,” she added.

“Oh death, you have taught us to live each day as it comes, one step at a time bearing such extreme pain that can never go away.”

“I still don’t have the right words to respond to Jason and Jaden wanting to know if Daddy will fulfil his promise of taking them to a proper football academy and be present at their first official match. They said, ‘Daddy told them he wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world’. Then the littlest one (J papa as fondly called by daddy), Jamon, keeps asking when daddy is bringing the big toy car he promised him.

“We appreciate everyone who sympathized with us and stood and still stand by us through our time of grief. Words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude for your love and support towards us.”

“To our beloved, you did not only leave us, your family but so many who loved you and loved your works. It is so difficult and unbelievable to say these words, but still, continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty. You will always be in our hearts and our thoughts, and your memories and legacy will live on forever”

“Though you’re no longer by our side, you live on in every memory, every smile and every tear. We shall carry you with us always until we meet again. We cannot question God, right? May Your Soul Rest In Perfect Peace, My Love,” Awele noted.

Recall, Junior Pope lost his life, along with others, on April 10 while returning from a movie shoot produced by Adanma Luke after drowning in the Anam River in Anambra State.

The incident sparked public outrage, especially towards the producer, who was accused of not putting safety measures in place.