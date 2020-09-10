Judiciary workers suspend industrial action in Ebonyi

After weeks of unresolved negotiation, members of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ebonyi State chapter, have decided to suspend the indefinite industrial action embarked on to demand implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure from the government.

The workers said that decision to suspend the indefinite industrial was reached after the state government assured implementation of the salary structure and other demands raised earlier.

Before embarking on strike, the judiciary staff had earlier issued a 14 -day ultimatum to the state government, demanding payment of wages as stipulated in the consolidated salary structure agreement for the workers in the state.

It was gathered that refusal of the government to heed to their demands led the union to an industrial action that lasted for about a month.

The Chairman, Ebonyi state chapter of JUSUN, Nnachi Oko, who disclosed the development while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abakiliki, said that the workers and state government agreed on suspension of the strike so as to enable the parties to commence full negotiation.

Oko hinted that the union’s decision was spurred after meetings with different stakeholders who appealed for a suspension to enable peaceful resolution.

The union chairman, who enjoined members to abide by the decision and return to work, assured members that the union was capable of protecting their interest, just as he promised that none would be victimized for their involvement in the strike.

“We also suspended the strike, so that the government and the national body will look into our welfare and see what they can do to meet our demand. We believe Gov. David Umahi, who is worker friendly has a listening ear,” Oko explained.