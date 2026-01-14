Judicial council clears Osun CJ of fraud other

After a thorough investigation, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has cleared the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo, of all allegations allegedly levelled against her by the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwole Bada.

Other allegations ruled out for the CJ by the Council were allegations of financial recklessness, diversion of funds and judicial misconduct.

She was cleared during the NJC’s 110th meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The NJC, in a statement released on Wednesday, noted that the decision was reached yesterday during its meeting in Abuja.

The Council upheld the findings of an investigation committee which found no evidence to support claims of misappropriation, abuse of office or breach of the Code of Conduct, and dismissed all petitions against him.