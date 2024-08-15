Judicial Commission recommends Lagos female judge as Ariwoola’s successor

In a bid to prevent any vacuum in the country’s judiciary, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Tinubu for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to succeed the incumbent CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Aside from her, the NJC recommended 27 candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and the President.

Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday, NJC spokesman, Soji Oye, said the decision was taken following the Council’s 106th Meeting presided over by the CJN Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

He said the two day meeting in Abuja which ended on Thursday came seven days before Ariwoola’s retirement as the CJN.

“This is imperative as Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will formally bow out of office as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria next week Thursday, 22 August 2024,” the statement read.

Ariwoola, who was appointed by former President, Muhammadu Buhari, would be leaving office on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70, barely two years after his appointment.

Already, the Supreme Court currently has the full complement of 21 Justices. In the long tradition of the apex court, the next most senior Justice will likely step in.

By their hierarchies, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun is the most senior Justice on the apex court bench and is the likeliest successor.

“Others recommended for appointment were six judges for the High Court of Kwara State; Olawoyin Olabisi, Abdulrazaq Fatimah, Folorunsho Muritala, Dikko Adebayo, Adeniyi Adenike, and

Osuolale-Ajayi Olalekan

“One judge for the High Court of Kaduna, Zubairu, Murtala while four were recommended for the High Court of Benue; Kor Tersoo, Ikwulono Maimuna, Adagba Julie, and Tor Tersugh.

“Also, two judges for Customary Court of Appeal, Benue; Onche Inalegwu and Igba Terhile while eight were recommended for the High Court of Rivers; Onyiri Frank, Ugoji Chinedum, Obomanu Godswill, Oguguo Rita, Fubara Elkanah, Kokpan Sylvester, Obu Innocent, and Wifa-Adedipe Lesi.

“For the High Court of Ondo, the NJC listed six candidates; Daomi Adebisi, Fabuluje William, Ogunwumiju Mobayonle, Demehin-Ogunbayo Happiness, Kpemi Justinah, and Adegoroye Adeola. Meanwhile, Muhammad Munir was recommended as Kadi for the Sharia Court of Appeal, FCT Abuja.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors”.