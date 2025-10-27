Judges adjourn cases after judiciary workers begin indefinite strike

Judiciary workers in Kaduna have grounded court activities to a halt, as members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) embarked on a statewide strike, leaving litigants, lawyers, and the public stranded and legal proceedings at all levels suspended.

Activities inside various courts across Kaduna have been brought to a standstill, crippling court operations and shutting down hearings at Federal and State High Courts, Magistrate Courts, Shari’a Courts, and Customary Courts.

The industrial action has left gates of major courts firmly locked, with banners announcing the strike displayed at entrances, as judicial workers insist they will not resume duties until their demands are fully addressed.

Many judges and lawyers who reported for scheduled cases were forced to adjourn proceedings, while litigants waited in vain for hearings that never took place.

The strike, which officially commenced following a notice issued by the union, comes after several unheeded appeals to the Kaduna State Government to implement full financial autonomy for the judiciary and settle outstanding entitlements owed to workers.

JUSUN’s State Secretary, Nasiru Haruna, said the union had exhausted all peaceful means before resorting to industrial action.

“Our members have been patient for too long,” he stated. “We wrote letters, issued ultimatums, and sought dialogue, but the government’s silence has left us with no other option than to withdraw our services.”

He explained that the decision to strike was ratified during an emergency meeting after the government failed to respond to repeated communications, including a formal demand made in September and an ultimatum earlier in October 2025.

According to the union, the demands include the implementation of financial autonomy as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended), payment of consequential salary adjustments, and the release of withheld salaries for April and May 2021.

Other requests cover nine years of unpaid 20 per cent salary increments, leave and transport grants, and outfit allowances owed to staff.

“All court activities will remain suspended until these issues are resolved,” JUSUN’s statement declared, insisting that the strike directive applies to all courts and judicial departments within the state.

Meanwhile, the ongoing strike has left many citizens frustrated, with legal practitioners warning of the long-term implications for justice delivery in Kaduna.

A court clerk, who preferred not to be named, expressed sympathy for the striking workers, saying, “It’s painful to see justice delayed, but the truth is that these workers have genuine grievances that the government must not ignore.”