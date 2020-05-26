Journalists suggest Buhari’s intervention on communication minister, Dabiri-Erewa feud

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Journalists International Forum on Migration (JIFORM) has appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to intervene and investigate the allegations and counter-allegations brewing between the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, over alleged eviction saga.

It explained that the call had become imperative following the public and uncouth outburst of all the party involved and also as a way to save the country from further embarrassment from local and international observers.

The Forum President, Ajibola Abayomi, said the eviction of the NIDCOM staff from the annex of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Abuja carried out allegedly on the orders of the Minister via a text message on February 9, 2020, 48 hours within the week the notice was served on the agency was regrettable.

Abayomi, through a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday, while decrying the furore said the nation, and the Federal Government does not deserve the needless distractions and embarrassments the crisis is causing at the moment when the nation is grappled with twin effect of coronavirus.

He said after a thorough investigation on the recent exchanges between the NCC and NIDCOM by the media foundation comprising of over 200 journalists spread across the continents covering migration issues, found that the exchange was uncalled for and that the manner the eviction was wrong in its totality.

“While we consider it as an act of respect to the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy not to delve much into the contradictory explanations offered by the NCC, the agency under his ministry’s supervision to justify the action, we, however, make bold to say that no ministry or agency can claim exclusive ownership of any property in its care as they all belong to the federal government of Nigeria built by taxpayers money.

“We, therefore, call on the Government to wade into the matter and thoroughly investigate the ugly incident and save the nation from further embarrassment.

“At this moment when all the good energies of the nation are being channeled to contain the coronavirus, it is expected that all agencies of government should work with harmonious synergy devoid of undue ego to strengthen the economy,” the statement read.