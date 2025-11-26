Journalists mobilize support against gender violence in Cross River

As part of efforts to combat gender-based violence, journalists in Cross River State have launched a coordinated campaign to raise awareness and mobilise public support against the growing menace.

The campaign is part of the 2025 16 Days of Global Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, an international movement aimed at raising awareness, demanding accountability, and driving collective action to end violence against women and girls.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council, called for stronger collaboration, improved accountability systems, and broader community involvement to address the rising cases of violence affecting women and girls across the state.

The Chairman of the Council, Achibong Bassey, said journalists have a critical responsibility to expose abuses, challenge harmful cultural norms, and amplify the voices of survivors whose stories are often silenced by fear and stigma.

“As journalists, we must report responsibly and amplify initiatives that promote justice and protection. The NUJ will continue to push for safer communities and stronger institutions to hold perpetrators accountable,” Bassey said.

The Council expressed concern over increasing incidents of domestic abuse, sexual assault, economic exploitation, and harmful cultural practices that continue to impact women and girls, particularly in rural communities where support systems remain weak.

While commending Governor Bassey Otu’s administration for its interventions in social protection and women’s empowerment, the NUJ urged government agencies, security institutions, civil society groups, and traditional leaders to intensify their involvement during the 16-day campaign and sustain efforts year-round.

The Union emphasized that gender violence is not solely a women’s issue but a societal challenge that requires the active participation of men, youth groups, community influencers, religious organisations, and local institutions.

The NUJ reaffirmed its commitment to ethical and survivor-sensitive reporting, urging media practitioners across the state to increase their coverage of GBV-related issues throughout the campaign period from November 25 to December 10.

According to the Council, “Protecting women and girls is essential to building stronger families, safer communities, and a more equitable society.”