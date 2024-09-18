Journalists, lawyers, others mobilize voters for Ighodalo ahead Edo guber poll

Ahead of the Edo gubernatorial election, the leading activists, civil society groups, lawyers, journalists and political leaders have declared their support for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, describing him as the right successor for the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The professionals added that unlike other candidates vying for the governorship seat, Ighodalo is the vibrant candidate that understand plights of the people in the state.

According to the professionals, ‘Asue Ighodalo is the best man for the job. We’re looking forward to his election on Saturday, September 21st, 2024.

They declared their support for the PDP candidate on Wednesday after a meeting held to discuss perspectives and strategies on how to ensure the victory for the PDP candidate during the poll.

The professionals, who vowed to ensure no other party win the poll except PDP, said: ‘Asue Ighodalo is serious minded, purposeful, people oriented and a leader that understands what governance is all about’’

Edo State Professional spokesman and member of PDP Legacy Group, Humphrey Obanor, in a statement in Benin, said the professionals extolled the current governor of Edo State, Gowin Obaseki for building strong communities, generating growth and creating opportunities for the good people of Edo State.

‘Senator Monday Okpebholo is not travelling well in public opinion polls, largely due to incompetence. He lacks a clear policy plan. His political appeal remains limited’’

The professionals praised Obaseki for fulfilling electoral pledges made, building roads, expanding business development and empowering the people.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is very committed to the future of Edo State. Asue Ighodalo will make Edo State great’’.

They vowed to resist all attempts to drag Edo State backward by enemies of progress.

‘’Greed and envy have set in to becloud the sense of reasoning of some individuals in Edo State. Most people see the APC candidate and his running mate as not possessing the leadership character required to lead Edo State in this new age’’

The professionals scolded Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for assaulting the sensibility of the populace with mundane rhetoric.

They highlighted economic growth in rural communities, the welfare of workers in the state, investments in electricity, clean water and better health care.

They also emphasized a better educated, healthier and more prosperous Edo State.

‘’Nothing is more critical to our state’s future than urging the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to continue in Edo State’’

Asue Ighodalo is expected to cruise to victory in the September 21 governorship election.

‘’We care about results. Asue Ighodalo’s standing in the polls is, in fact, formidable’’