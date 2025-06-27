Journalists approach Ogun police commissioner over governor’s aide harassment, others

The Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has petitioned the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, following an invasion of its secretariat by individuals alleged to be members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), reportedly acting under the directive of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Matters, Azeez Adeyemi.

In a letter titled “Save Our Soul: The Need to Call Special Assistant on Students Affairs to Order,” jointly signed by the NUJ State Chairman, Wale Olanrewaju, and Secretary, Bunmi Adigun, the union described the invasion as a serious threat to the safety and well-being of journalists in the state.

According to the letter, the trouble began last month, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, where Adeyemi allegedly directed his loyalists, under the guise of NANS, to assault a journalist, Olajide Osoba, whom they later falsely accused of being a cultist.

“This act, clearly designed to intimidate and assassinate character, was further escalated by the use of police officers to harass Osoba based on a fabricated petition,” the letter reads.

Despite reporting the incident at the Ibara Police Station, the NUJ said no concrete action has been taken.

Instead, Adeyemi is said to have continued to act with impunity, disregarding both legal process and a union directive banning him from entering NUJ premises.

The union further disclosed that yesterday, the SA and several individuals described as “thugs” stormed the NUJ Secretariat at Iwe Irohin House, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The group allegedly chanted violent songs, created panic, and claimed ownership of the premises, actions which the union said were captured in video and photographic evidence.

“He has continued to visit the premises, often with thugs, making threats and laying siege for Mr. Osoba, this is not only a gross violation of our members’ rights but also a clear danger to public safety,” it added.

The NUJ is now calling on the police commissioner to urgently investigate and apprehend Adeyemi, enforce the restriction order against him, and ensure that the matter is handled in accordance with the rule of law.

“We count on your prompt and decisive action to protect our members and uphold the integrity of our union,” the statement concluded.