Journalists advocate for national sports policy enforcement

The Cross River chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has advocate for the domestication and enforcement of the National Sports Policy in states to fast-track the discovery and development of young sportsmen across the country.

They said that the policy success would help revitalize sports development in Cross River State and other states, saying policy alignment and stakeholder collaboration would ensure that the country have better resources that could be used to prosecute major tournaments globally.

The journalists stated this during a one-day conference put together to create a platform for dialogue among key players on how to adapt and implement the national framework for sports development within the state.

Held at The Tent in Calabar, Cross Rivers capital, the event convened key stakeholders from government, sports, media, and civil society to explore actionable strategies for aligning state efforts with the Federal Government’s sports development agenda.

In her opening remarks yesterday, NUJ Cross River State Chairman, Archibong Eso, emphasized the transformative potential of sports, calling it a vehicle for youth development, economic growth, and social integration.

“Sports must be viewed beyond recreation. It is a tool for empowerment, engagement, and employment,” she said. “We hope today’s dialogue will inspire actionable steps in reviving Cross River’s sports sector.”

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Bong Duke, Vice Chairman of the Cross River State Planning Commission, highlighted the urgent need to adopt and implement the National Sports Policy at the state level. He stressed the importance of inclusive stakeholder involvement, media engagement, and integrating sports into educational curricula.

He also decried the challenges plaguing grassroots sports development ranging from underfunding and corruption to overdependence on government resources.

“There is a need to establish a Cross River State Sports Council distinct from a commission led by the Governor or Deputy Governor,” Duke said. “Development cannot be government-driven alone. Collective responsibility is key.”

Dr. MacFarlane Ejah, in his address, urged the state government to tailor the national policy to local development needs. He advocated the formation of a task force comprising journalists, sports administrators, private sector representatives, and civil society groups to champion the domestication process.

He also called for enhanced investment in grassroots sports and capacity building for journalists to strengthen policy-focused sports reporting.

Responding to the newsmen appeal, the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Peter Odey, represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Abua, commended the NUJ for championing the policy advocacy initiative.

He announced a donation of N1 million from the Deputy Governor to support the union’s ongoing advocacy and developmental programs.

“I commend your tireless efforts in shaping public discourse, promoting transparency, and holding leaders accountable.

“Your dedication to truth-telling is invaluable to our democracy. The Governor’s administration is committed to partnering with your union for the greater good of our communities.”-Abua said

Abua further called for responsible journalism and discouraged the dissemination of unverified information that could erode public trust.