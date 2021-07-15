Journalist, Police officer, other die during Ondo bank robbery

No fewer than three persons were reported to have been killed and three others injured when gunmen attacked a commercial bank, United Bank for Africa, in Ondo State.

Of the three deceased, one was identified as a journalist, Olubunmi Afuye, a policeman and a commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada.

Afuye, had worked over the years with a broadcast station, was said to have been a staff of Elizade University as the institution’s spokesman and was killed less than six months after resuming office.

It was learnt that the gunmen stormed Ilara Mokin town in Ifedore Local Government Area and attacked the bank at about 3 pm, shooting sporadically to scare away residents and customers that had visited the financial institution.

Aside from the casualties figures, an undisclosed amount of money was said to have been moved away by the gunmen after broken the bullet-proof door of the bank with dynamite before they gained entrance into the banking hall.

According to an eyewitness, the okada rider and the Elizade staff were passing by when they rammed into the robbers while the operation was ongoing. They were said to have been killed by strayed bullets. But the policeman was said to have been killed by the dynamite.

A resident of the community, who was inside the bank when the robbers arrived, narrated that the robbers, numbering six, attacked the bank at about 3 pm and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare the people.

He said, “I was inside the bank when they (robbers) came. Immediately, we all laid down when they started shouting “where is the manager! Where is the manager!”

“So they later got the key of the vault and packed the money there but they were not satisfied with what they saw. They also opened the Automated Teller Machine which didn’t have enough money. That infuriated them and they shouted, “Where is the money?” It seems they didn’t get their target. After they took the money, they went out angrily, shooting to escape the scene.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident, adding that a team of policemen had been deployed in the scene while the investigation had commenced.

