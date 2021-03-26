Journalism institute appoints communication expert as first female registrar

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), has appointed a communication expert, Patricia Kalesanwo, as its first female registrar, in a bid to avoid a vacuum in the institution’s administration.

Kalesanwo, who will be serving as the first female registrar after 50 years of NIJ existence, was appointed by the institution’s governing council after the erstwhile registrar, Dotun Adenijo, retired from service.

Announcing her appointment, NIJ provost, Gbenga Adefaye, in a statement released yesterday, stated that the appointment takes effect immediately.

Adefaye, who also doubles as Vanguard Media General Manager, announced the appointment in a statement titled “NIJ appoints Kalesanwo first female registrar’, since the institution’s establishment in 1971.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos has appointed Mrs. Patricia Kalesanwo its first female Registrar since establishment in 1971.

“The Segun-Osoba led Governing Council of the NIJ, Nigeria’s Premier Monotechnic confirmed the appointment of Mrs. Kalesanwo as Registrar at its Council meeting of March, 17, 2021 at Lagos.

“Mrs Kalesanwo who holds a Masters Degree in Adult Education (Communication Arts), from the University of Ibadan, was the Students’ Affairs Officer of the Institute for more than a decade. She worked at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) before joining the NIJ.

“Mrs Kalesanwo has attended many courses on journalism within and outside the country. She is married and blessed with children”.