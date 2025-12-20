Joshua vs Paul: A taste of a real punch

….where ambition meets reality

Miami came alive in the early hours as Anthony Joshua’s right hand finally found Jake Paul’s jaw, delivering a blunt reminder of the difference between boxing spectacle and boxing reality.

After four largely uneventful rounds in which Paul relied on movement and caution, Joshua connected decisively in the sixth round, underlining why he remains a serious, professional heavyweight, regardless of where he stands in his career.

Credit must still go to the YouTuber-turned-boxer for daring to imagine an upset. But ambition met reality when Paul hit the canvas, losing what became his second real test at this level.

Joshua’s knockdown by Daniel Dubois last year had painted the Briton as vulnerable, fueling Paul’s confidence that he might be easy prey.

That perception proved costly. Yes, Joshua may no longer be at his absolute peak, but Saturday’s bout showed the danger Paul faces when stepping into the ring with any real boxer, even one past his prime.

“I thought Joshua had removed my chin,” Paul said afterward. That, quite simply, is the price of sharing a ring with a genuine heavyweight.

Joshua has since called out fellow Briton Tyson Fury for a true heavyweight showdown, though it is clear that the Paul fight was driven largely by financial incentive.

According to estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, the Daily Mail, and former UFC champion Michael Bisping, the bout generated a reported $184 million purse, with Joshua and Paul earning approximately $92 million each. Paul later hinted on X (formerly Twitter) that the figure may even be higher.

Either way, Joshua leaves significantly wealthier. And at 36, one could argue he has little left to prove competitively.

Exhibition bouts and endorsements may now offer safer and smarter returns.

Congratulations to AJ.