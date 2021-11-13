Joshua Goes To America (2)

Beginning from yesterday in which Mike Tyson had volunteered to train Anthony Joshua so that the Briton can beat Oleksandr Usyk in their return match.

For me, Joshua needs himself more than an imported American coach. There are fights tactics cannot win but guts.

Joshua is a natural pound-for-pound boxer but Andy Ruiz Jr shocked him and made him to change his style. He had been fighting against his natural style, making it difficult to overpower his opponents.

What Mike Tyson will teach Joshua is not how to run away from punches but how to absorb it and retaliate. Can Joshua do this, now that he loves to fight clean without getting redeye.

Muhammad Ali, despite that he invented his own style always jabbed on the move. Joshua should help himself and let trainers run after him not him searching for trainers.

Usyk is a difficult boxer anyday and having fight Joshua once, the Ukrainian will make things more difficult for the Briton because of his imposing style.

Joshua lost his identity a few years ago in his first fight in the US and can find it back not by hiring a coach to help me. He needs to first coach his mind. Does he really want to do boxing or showbiz?

