Jonathan’s son-in-law joins Cross River governorship race ahead 2023

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the former President, Goodluck Jonathan’s son-in-law, Godswill Edward, has joined the race to become the next governor of Cross River State after the incumbent, Ben Ayade, completes his term.

Edward, a Special Adviser to the governor on Sports and Cinematography, disclosed that he would be vying for the seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, it is time for a generational shift in the state where youths should brace up and take up leadership positions and demonstrate their capacity in governance.

Edward, who spoke in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, said his desire to be in the contest is to consolidate on the gains of tourism, rural transformation, and industrialization in the state.

He noted that the former governors of the state, Donald Duke and Sen. Liyel Imoke, uplifted the state through tourism and rural transformation, while his boss, Ayade, came up with the agenda to industrialize the state.

“It is on that basis that I am running for governor, to consolidate on the gains of tourism, rural transformation, and industrialization. My agenda is to consolidate; let us get what our leaders have done and built over time for the good and growth of the state.

“Let us consolidate on People, Policy, and Infrastructure with a view to getting Cross River working. We need to look at all of these and build the confidence of our investors to grow the state,” he added.

On the issue of rotational zoning of power in the state, Edward said that he doesn’t believe in zoning, hence the field should be open for all aspirants to show their competence and capacity by convincing the people of what they have to offer them.

According to him, it is wrong to build an ethnic divide in the state, adding that Cross River needs a governor for all, not a regional or zonal governor.

“We need to raise leaders who are statesmen to lead the state and leaders who are nationalists to unite Nigeria. Power should not be restricted to any region for now. I am a Crossriverian and I am running for the governorship of the state, not for a particular section,” he maintained.

He promised to revive the tourism sector of the state by ensuring that Cross River receives the highest level of tourism flow if elected as the next governor of the state.

Edward said if elected governor, he will promote rural transformation and also get the state industries working at optimal capacity to consolidate on the gains of the governor.

The Special Adviser, who promised to work in consultation with the generality of people across the state, also gave assurance that policies would be implemented for the good of residents of the state.

