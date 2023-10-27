Jonathan rallies support for Tinubu after Supreme Court verdict

A former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has asked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, and other members of the opposition still aggrieved with the Supreme Court judgement on the 2023 election, to accept the pronouncements and support the Bola Tinubu administration towards delivering dividends of democracy to all.

Jonathan noted that the Supreme Court’s validation of Tinubu’s electoral victory should be seen by every law abiding Nigerians that it signal end of an exercise and mark beginning of all citizens uniting behind the administration towards addressing citizens challenges.

The ex-president stated this while briefing journalists at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa after meeting with Tinubu on Friday.

“There are certain things we discussed so that the country must move forward. Elections are over, we must move forward.

“Yes, we have challenges economically now, we still have all it takes to lead. These are some of the issues I will continue to have a conversation with Mr President, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes because they are not personal issues”, he added.

He said the visit which came hours after the Supreme Court verdict, afforded him the opportunity to congratulate the President over yesterday’s judgment.

According to him, there is a need to end the tension and move forward together as Africa’s most populous nation.

Jonathan called on all political leaders, including former President to eschew bitterness and work together in harmony for the country’s overall good.

The former president also said his visit was to inform Tinubu of some of his recent foreign engagements as well as some sundry issues affecting the country.

“Traditionally, if a former president goes outside the country for this continental, regional or international, they come home and tell the President. That is the tradition. Most of the time, when you see me here, it is because of this thing we must do to move Nigeria, ECOWAS, and the African continent forward,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

