Jonathan pens glowing tributes to late Yar’Adua

In remembrance of the late Nigeria president, Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan has described him as a selfless peacemaker who governed with sincerity and passion for the people. In a tribute message to his former principal, he said that Yar’Adua’s strides in public life will continue to testify for him despite his demise.

While eulogizing Yar’Adua, he said the late president was committed to peace, justice, and other democratic values.

“Like a good athlete, he ran with passion, kept the faith, and finished the race. Today we can look back and say, as President he won laurels for us in terms of peace and other worthy causes he successfully pursued. He was a soldier of truth, committed to justice, equity and other democratic virtues. He was a servant leader and a good man; the type that is hard to find.” he said

Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010, after battling an illness leaving Jonathan, the then vice-president to take the seat of power. The late president ruled the country for 3 years before his demise.

In 2011, Jonathan won the presidential elections and remained Nigeria’s President till 2015.

