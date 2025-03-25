Jonathan is Africa’s democracy promoter, peace builder-Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan, on his Sunhak Peace Prize award win, describing him as peace builder and champion of democracy in Africa.

This follows the Sunhak Peace Prize committee announcement yesterday, recognizing Jonathan as the 2025 awardee for his consistent mediation and pro-democracy activities.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga Tinubu applauded the former President for his consistent advocacy for peace, harmony, and communality.

This, he noted, is a patriotic endeavour that has earned him global recognition, underscoring his tireless commitment to building a more peaceful and harmonious world.

Highlighting his role in the promoting self-governance, Tinubu recalled the former President’s historic acceptance of the results of the 2015 presidential election and his peaceful handover of power to an opposition party, which bolstered the nation’s democratic profile.

The president meanwhile, thanked the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee for recognizing the efforts of those working hard to improve the world.

The Sunhak Peace Prize, founded at the behest of Hak Ja Han Moon, the widow of Sun Myung Moon, founder of the Unification Korean Church, are awarded to those acknowledged as contributor to peace and human development.

It was established to continue the legacy of Sun Myung Moon, and is given biennially in Seoul, Korea, in recognition of individuals and organizations that have made contributions to help resolve worldwide suffering, poverty, and threats to the environment.