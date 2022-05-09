Jonathan gets free APC presidential form from Fulani supporters

Ahead of 2023 general election, a famous Fulani group has picked former President, Goodluck Jonathan, as its preferred candidate and successor to president Muhammadu Buhari after paying N100 million to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms.

The form purchased for the former president made it the 25th aspirant to purchase nomination and expression of interest forms from the APC ahead of its presidential primary scheduled for May 30th.

Members of the group, who were said to be traders, bought the forms on Monday and have indicated that Jonathan would get all their support for the seat next year.

Jonathan is yet to announce his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC and acceptance of the forms bought for him at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

He took over power when the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua died in 2010 and contested the 2011 election, which he won.

It would be recalled that he lost his reelection to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and acknowledged defeat before the final collation of the election results.

Sources said that some of the governors on the APC platform were from the northern part of the country and were said to be behind the return bid of Jonathan into the race.

Multiple sources, who are in the know, said the two governors, close to Buhari, have secured the buy-in of a section of the presidency to actualise their agenda of drafting the former president into the presidential race.

Earlier in the month, he told some of his supporters who were insisting he should declare to “be on the watch”, a disposition political pundits described as acceptance.

In the last seven years, the former president has not been attending activities of his party. This is just as his romance with President Buhari and top shots of the ruling party takes the centre stage, a development that has pitched him against opposition leaders in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

