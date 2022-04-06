Jonathan escapes death, loses two aides during accident in Abuja

A former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has been reported to have escaped death when his convoy got involved in an auto crash that led to the death of his two aides in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

As gathered, the accident occurred after the former president left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for his residence on arrival from a foreign trip.

It was learnt that Jonathan, an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Special Envoy, was returning home when his convoy suddenly got involved in an accident that claimed the lives of two aides on Wednesday.

The former president, sources said, has returned home after the tragic incident that led to death of his two aides.

Reacting to the development, a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, described the development as a rude shock, saying we thank God for sparing the life of President Goodluck Jonathan.

He added: “But it is heart-wrenching that he lost two of his aides to the auto accident. I console the immediate families of the deceased as well as President Jonathan.

