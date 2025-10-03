Jonathan advocates review of strategies against Boko Haram

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for a review of Nigeria’s strategy in tackling Boko Haram, saying a different and more thoughtful approach is needed to end the long-running insurgency.

Jonathan explained that the Boko Haram insurgency is a complex and multifaceted issue that cannot be effectively resolved by military force alone.

He added that understanding the group’s true motives remains a challenge, saying, “Probably one day I pray some of the Boko Haram leaders will be literate enough to document what they want,” highlighting the need for clearer communication from the insurgents and their financiers.

The former president, speaking during the presentation of Scar, a new book written by former Chief of Defence Staff Lucky Irabor that offers an insider’s perspective on the terrorist group, stated that identifying backers and drawing out insiders is a necessary part of Nigeria’s strategic rethink.

Jonathan compared the value of insider testimony to historical records, noting that the story of the Nigerian civil war, for example, gained nuance when participants wrote their accounts.

He recalled efforts during his administration to engage militants, saying his government had tried dialogue and negotiation tools in other conflicts, such as the Niger Delta, where talks with militant leaders helped reduce violence.

“We need to approach it differently,” Jonathan said. “The issue of carrot and stick needs to be looked at. They are not hungry; the weapons they use will tell you that. Where are these guns from? External hands are involved.”

He urged former military officers and others involved in the Boko Haram saga to come forward with information, stressing that multiple approaches, military, political, and intelligence-led, must be considered.

Jonathan acknowledged the complexity of the problem but reiterated his belief that a different approach, combining hard and soft options and rooted in better intelligence and truth-telling, is required to resolve the insurgency.