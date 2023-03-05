Joint Task Force repels insurgents during attacks in Borno

The troops of Sector 3 Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have repelled attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Monguno, the northern part of Borno State.

As gathered, the MNJTF is a combined multinational formation, comprising units, mostly military, from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. It is headquartered in N’Djamena and is mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency

It was learnt that the ISWAP fighters attacked the town with heavy weapons at about 12: 30a.m on Sunday in an attempt to penetrate the most populous northern town

Sources said that the attackers sneaked through Abbari community and Charly 6 formation before launching their attacks which were repelled by the military in the state.

The sources said that the troops swiftly engaged them in a gun battle that lasted for about 30 minutes before the troops could successfully push back the attackers.

Maj.- Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, is the Sector 3 Commander of MNJTF, in Monguno which is located about 137.8 k.m. North to the restive capital of Maiduguri.



