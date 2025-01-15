Joint security team kills five gunmen, recovers ammunition in Anambra

A joint security operation involving the Police, Military, and other security agencies has neutralized five suspected armed secessionists during an offensive operation in Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The operation, which took place along Umugem Road, targeted a suspected armed gang believed to be responsible for criminal activities in the area.

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono, the suspects were killed during a raid on their camp, which was subsequently razed by the security forces.

Several items were recovered from the camp, including four undetonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two AK-47 assault rifles, one pump-action gun, and a 75-volt battery.

In a police statement, the PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, attributed the success of the operation to the collaboration and coordination among the various security agencies involved. He also urged residents in the area to cooperate with security forces in reclaiming public spaces and denying criminals the opportunity to operate.

Meanwhile, some members of the gang reportedly fled the scene with gunshot wounds. Security forces have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects, and operations are ongoing in the area to apprehend them.