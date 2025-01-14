Joint Lagos security team arrest six men for assaulting female employee

A Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a Lagos firm and five others have been apprehended by the Lagos Police Command and officers of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSC) for allegedly assaulting an employee of the firm.

The six suspects were said to have been detained at the Lion Building Police division for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Arrest of the six suspects were made following a viral post on social media with an appeal for law enforcement agencies response to a lady assaulted by her employer.

The post had alleged that the lady who is a staff in the shop was seriously assaulted and injured by her boss and some of his staff for allegedly stealing from the shop.

Responding to the call by the post, Officers and men of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corp and the Police swung into action with the LNSC conducting preliminary investigation and surveillance leading to the arrest of six suspects including the mastermind of the assault.

In his reaction, the General Manager of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency, Dr Ifalade Oyekan, warned citizens to stop taking laws into their hands and allow the justice system to work.

He said: “The Lagos Government has evolved a responsible and responsive judicial system that will assuage the desires of the citizens and the Government of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has prioritized security of lives and properties and we should all let it work.”