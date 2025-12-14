John Cena retires from WWE after 24yr spell

WWE magnate, John Cena, has announced his retirement following a 24-year stint in the sport.

Cena ended his tenure during his fight against two-time former WWE heavyweight champion, Gunther, which ultimately became his last outing by tapping out, signalling to fans that his time plying the sport is finally over.

Cena signed with the WWE in 2001 under the name The Prototype and made his “SmackDown” debut under his real name in a losing effort to Kurt Angle on June 27, 2002.

Eventually, Cena became one of the most beloved wrestlers on the roster and a 17-time world champion, the most world title reigns recognized by WWE. He was in the main event of WrestleMania six times, and he is recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers.

Cena’s retirement tour formally began at the Royal Rumble in January, when he was eliminated by Jey Uso. Cena stunned the wrestling world by turning heel for the first time since 2003 at Elimination Chamber on March 1.

He eventually won his 17th world championship by defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania in April. The heel turn was short-lived, as Cena dropped the bad guy gimmick and the title to Rhodes at SummerSlam in August.

After wrestling Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, a tournament was announced to decide who Cena’s last opponent would be at “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” Cena won and lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio while waiting for the tournament to conclude, making him a Grand Slam champion.

Gunther won the tournament and submitted Cena with a sleeper hold in a match that lasted just under 25 minutes. During the closing stretch, Gunther relentlessly kept Cena in the sleeper hold as the fans voiced their support for their hero. However, Cena finally tapped out as fans stared in disbelief, with some shedding tears at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., by doing what he hadn’t done in more than 20 years by tapping out.

Those in the WWE locker room came out to celebrate Cena, as WWE World Heavyweight champion CM Punk and Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes handed their belts to Cena to salute the retiring wrestler. Paul “Triple H” Levesque presented Cena with a video package.

Rather than give a speech, Cena left his wristbands and shoes in the ring, walked up the entrance ramp, turned and gave one last salute to the camera and fans.