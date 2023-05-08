Jimoh Ibrahim appoints media entrepreneur as Chief of Staff

The Senator-elect for Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has made his first set of appointment, publisher of Ondo Events, an online news medium, Bola Olagbegi as his Chief of Staff.

Dr. Ibrahim who just flew into the country from his short vacation in United States and London, UK and Dubai in UAE, returned to Abuja where he attended party’s crucial stakeholders meeting before returning to his Igbotako country home where he announced the appointment.

In a statement released on Monday, Ibrahim, who is also the founder of University of Fortune, Igbotako, announced that Olagbegi would serve as his Chief of Staff considering his experience.

He noted that Olagbegi worked assiduously for his victory at the polls and deserved the appointment.

According to him, ” Bola” as he is fondly called had followed up on his trail long before he even showed up on the political scene to contest the Senate seat, describing him as a hardworking new media entrepreneur who has used his platform, Ondo Events to project the brand image of Ondo State at different time , and has not looked back on the Aseyori project since it was kick-started.

Ibrahim congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Staff and charged Olagbegi to see his appointment as a reward for loyalty and his unalloyed support for his Principal as well as The All progressives Congress (APC) through thick and thin.

Olagbegi, who accepted the appointment and thanked Ibrahim for the opportunity, stressed that it would offer him an avenue to learn the art of philanthropy, political and social engineering and responsive bond to ” the social contract” under the Master Startegist himself, promising the Senator elect his 100 percent, unwavering and overwhelming loyalty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

