Jimi Agbaje denies jumping ship to APC ahead 2023 election

The Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje, has dismissed reports indicating that he had abandoned the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former gubernatorial candidate added that his support for the PDP ahead of the 2023 election remains intact and that there was no reason for him to leave the party for APC.

Agbaje said that the thought of leaving the PDP for APC to support the ruling party’s presidential candidate and national leader, Bola Tinubu, has never crossed his mind and that all efforts were still geared toward ensuring victory for the opposition party next year.

The two-time governorship candidate stressed that reports linking him with the APC were fake and urged Nigerians particularly residents of Lagos to disregard them.

His response on Wednesday came hours after reports emanated that he had decided to leave PDP for the ruling party and support Tinubu, who is also a Lagosian, to become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

He has followed up with a post on his verified Twitter handle @jimiagbaje, writing, “Eyin ko lokan (it is not your turn) o. Nigerians Lokan. Jimi Agbade – PDP.”

Emilokan (It’s my turn) is the slogan used by supporters of Tinubu after it was popularised by the APC Presidential Candidate in his famous speech in Ogun State prior to the conduct of the presidential primaries.

