Jigawa varsity receives N10m UK research grant for tax administration

A team of researchers at the Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa, has received a N10 million grant to conduct research on tax administration across six states in the country.

The researchers, who are from the Department of Taxation, were said to have won the grant provided by UK-based International Centre for Tax and Development (ICTD).

The university’s Chief Information Officer, Abdullahi Yahaya-Bello, disclosed that the commitment of the researchers had contributed to winning the grant.

On his part, the Vice-Chancellor, Abdulkarim Sabo, commended the team for their effort and urged them to conduct the research on time in order to maintain the confidence reposed in them by ICTD.

Sabo promised that the university would strengthen its Research and Development Directorate, to continue to develop the capacity of staff to win competitive grants.

Speaking on Wednesday in Dutse, the Lead Researcher, Abdulsalam Masaud, said that the research was to find out the `Extent of Adoption and Strategic Data Utilisation from Digitalised Tax Payment Systems and Digital IDs among States’ Tax Authorities in Nigeria’.

He added that the research was part of the ICTD’s DIGITAX programme, a three-year programme aimed at exploring the intersections between tax systems and the expansion of Digital Financial Services (DFS).

“It is also to support governments in designing appropriate and effective taxation and harnessing the potentials for DFS and digital IDs to strengthen tax administration.

“The ICTD project will cover six states’ tax authorities, one from each geopolitical zone of the country.”

According to to the lead researcher, the ICTD is a growing global policy research network dedicated to improving the quality of tax policy and administration in developing countries, with special focus on Sub-Saharan Africa.

“It is funded principally by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Bill and Melinda Gates,” he added.

As gathered, the team also include Sani Mohammed, who is the Co-researcher and Yusuf Abdu, Research Assistant.

