Jigawa varsity expels 20 students, rusticates 15 over exam malpractice

The Federal University Dutse has expelled 20 students and rusticated 15 others after the institution’s Senate found them guilty of examination malpractice during the 2024/2025 academic session.

University authorities said the disciplinary action followed a detailed review of several misconduct cases linked to the second-semester examinations.

According to the institution, the 20 expelled students have been permanently dismissed and will no longer be allowed to return to the university for any academic purpose.

Meanwhile, the 15 rusticated students have been suspended for a specified number of academic sessions and will be eligible to return after serving the duration of their suspension.

The Senate reportedly reviewed the report of its Committee on Examination Misconduct before reaching a final decision on the affected students.

The university’s management said the penalties reflected the severity of the offences established during the investigation and were imposed in accordance with the institution’s academic regulations.

The Director of Public Affairs, Abdullahi Yahaya-Bello, said the Senate endorsed the sanctions after carefully assessing the committee’s findings and recommendations.

“The Senate conducted a comprehensive review of the cases brought before it and subsequently approved appropriate sanctions based on the gravity of the offences,” Yahaya-Bello said.

He added that the affected students were drawn from various faculties and departments, indicating that the malpractice cases were not limited to a single academic unit.

However, the spokesperson clarified that not every student investigated was punished. According to him, some individuals were cleared after evidence showed they were not involved in wrongdoing.

“Two students were completely exonerated after the investigation established their innocence, while three others received written warnings as a corrective measure,” he said.

The university emphasised that the disciplinary measures were intended to reinforce academic integrity and deter examination malpractice among students.

The development followed a Senate meeting of the Federal University Dutse in Jigawa State, where members deliberated on the report submitted by the Senate Committee on Examination Misconduct regarding cases recorded during the 2024/2025 academic session.