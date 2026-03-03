Jigawa sacks Sharia court judge over corruption

A Sharia Court judge, Sadisu Haruna, has been dismissed from his position for corruption.

Sadisu was dismissed by the state’s Judicial Service Commission, JSC, in a statement issued it’s Director of Protocol and Publicity, Abba Wangara, after a deliberation and decision by the body following a petition against the erstwhile judge.

Wangara in Dutse on Tuesday, said that after a thorough review of a petition and the evidence established, the commission resolved to compulsorily retire Muhammad-Haruna after an investigation into a petition submitted by one Abdullahi Hamza, accusing him of corruption and illegal detention.

According to him, investigations revealed that the judge demanded and collected charges or fees from the petitioner that were not provided for in the schedule of court fees chargeable under the Jigawa Shara Court Civil Procedure Rules, 2012.

“This act of extortion, followed by the illegal detention of the petitioner, was deemed a gross violation of judicial ethics and an abuse of office,” the statement by Wangara reads in extract.

“The compulsory retirement of Muhammad-Haruna serves as a clear warning that the commission will not tolerate any form of corruption or abuse of power by judicial officers,”it added.

The commission also approved the promotion of over 80 staff members across various categories and also appointed some senior staff the Sharia Court of Appeal, adding that the measure was aimed at boosting morale and rewarding excellence.

Those appointees include: Aliyu Muhammad as Deputy Chief Registrar I (Administration), Abdulrashid Alhassan as Deputy Chief Registrar II (Litigation), and Isma’il Sani as Chief Inspector, Sharia Courts.

Others are Umar Malam as Director, Planning, Research and Statistics; Muhammad Lawan as Director, Personnel Management; and Kabiru Isyaku as Deputy Chief Inspector.

The commission assured the public of its continued efforts to sanitise the system and ensure that judicial officers and staff perform their duties in accordance with the law and established regulations.