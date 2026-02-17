Jigawa police recover 7,096 illicit drugs from peddlers

The police in Jigawa has recovered illicit substances from drug traffickers in Jigawa in an effort to combat production and peddling of prohibited drugs in the state.

The security agency, in a sweeping crackdown, recovered 7,096 unlawful substances, an act that also netted suspected criminals which led to recovery of assorted stolen property from culpable multiple operations in the area.

The police recovered a motorbike, 13 domestic animals, 39 yards of shadda fabric, three sewing machines, a solar battery, a split air conditioner and sizeable quantities of vandalised armoured cable wires after which 15 suspects linked to armed robbery, drug trafficking, burglary, vandalism and cattle rustling were also taken into custody.

Police spokesperson, Lawan Adam, on Tuesday said that the operations were intelligence-driven and targeted at dismantling criminal networks operating within the state.

“Our operatives acted on credible information and carried out coordinated raids that disrupted the activities of drug peddlers and other offenders,” Adams said.

“The recovery of 7,096 illicit drugs underscores our resolve to curb substance abuse and related crimes.”

According to the command, one of the suspects, 30-year-old Sulaiman Usman, was apprehended with a blood-stained motorcycle and an iron rod.

Preliminary findings indicated that the motorcycle had been forcefully taken from a commercial rider in a neighbouring state before the suspect fled.

The case, police said, has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further action.

Moreover, seven suspected drug dealers were arrested in separate sting operations, leading to the seizure of cannabis and thousands of other prohibited substances.

In addition, officers intercepted individuals allegedly involved in home and shop burglary, recovering textiles and tailoring equipment believed to have been stolen.

Five individuals were also picked up over alleged livestock theft, with 13 domestic animals successfully recovered. Police authorities confirmed that arrangements were underway to return the animals to their rightful owners.

Further breakthroughs included the arrest of suspects linked to the theft of public infrastructure, particularly armoured cable wires.

The Commissioner of Police, Dahiru Muhammad, said,“We remain committed to safeguarding lives and property, and we call on residents to continue providing timely and credible information,”

Mohammed added that all suspects would be charged in court upon conclusion of investigations.