Jigawa police arrests six residents for stealing electric cable, cattle

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested six suspects in connection with cases of electricity infrastructure vandalism and cattle theft, recovering stolen livestock and damaged equipment in separate operations across the state.

According to the command, the suspects are believed to be responsible for multiple incidents of cattle rustling and sabotage of electrical installations, crimes that have caused significant financial losses to local farmers and disrupted power supply in several communities.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Shi’isu Adam, said the arrests were made following intelligence-driven operations carried out in various local government areas.

One of the reported incidents, Adam noted, occurred on August 27, 2025, when two suspects allegedly broke into the residence of Alhaji Adamu Hussaini in Malam Madori Local Government Area and stole a bull valued at ₦800,000.



According to him, “One of the suspects, Usman Yusuf, was arrested, and the cow was recovered, while his accomplice remains at large.

“On August 30, operatives intercepted a white Golf vehicle carrying two stolen cows along Baturiya–Hadejia Road. Two suspects, Isubu Adamu and Danladi Maikudi, were arrested, with Isubu confessing to the theft.

“On September 2, police intercepted Umaru Audu along the Kafin-Hausa route with two stolen cows belonging to Maijama’a Sule of Kaugama LGA. That same day, four cows and nine sheep were stolen from Hassan Zkitu of Taura township, but two cows were later recovered with the arrest of Ali Alhaji Buji.

“In a separate incident on September 3, police recovered vandalised high-tension electricity cables hidden in bags from Amadu Muhammad, who was arrested while attempting to transport them to Yobe State. His accomplice escaped but is being tracked.

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner of Police, Dahiru Muhammad, applauded the efforts of Divisional Police Officers, operatives, and local vigilante groups, assuring that patrols, raids, and intelligence-led operations would be sustained to maintain public safety.

He also called on residents to stay alert and cooperate with security agencies by sharing timely and reliable information.