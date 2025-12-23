Jigawa LG approves monthly allowances for former chairmen, others

In a move to honour and sustain the contributions of former political office holders, Kirikasamma Local Government Area in Jigawa State has approved a structured monthly allowance scheme for former chairmen, vice chairmen, council secretaries, and councillors.

The initiative is aimed at recognising their past service, preserving institutional memory, and fostering greater unity and cooperation in local governance.

Described as a modest yet meaningful gesture of appreciation, the policy provides consistent and reliable support for those who once led the council.

The announcement was made by the Council Chairman, Maji Marma, during a stakeholders’ engagement held yesterday at the local government headquarters in Kirikasamma.

He outlined the approved monthly allowances as follows: former council chairmen will receive ₦50,000; ex-vice chairmen, ₦40,000; former council secretaries, ₦30,000; and former councillors, ₦25,000 each.

“Our former leaders played critical roles in shaping this council, and it is only right to acknowledge that legacy in a practical way,” Marma said.

“Their experience remains a valuable asset to the local government, and this programme will help us tap into it for better decision-making and development.”

Marma emphasised that the allowances would be paid regularly, without interruptions or abrupt suspensions, adding that nearly 100 former political office holders from different tenures are expected to benefit.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would promote community unity and accelerate grassroots development. “We want our former leaders to feel valued and to continue supporting us with their wisdom,” he added.

Payments are expected to commence within the month, while beneficiaries will be encouraged to submit feedback and recommendations to help refine the programme over time.