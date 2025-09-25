Jigawa lawmakers approve ₦58bn as 2025 supplementary budget

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has approved a ₦58 billion supplementary budget for the 2025 fiscal year, raising the total state appropriation to ₦756.3 billion.

The package includes an additional ₦17 billion allocation for the 27 local government councils to support both recurrent and capital projects.

Lawmakers said the funds will help speed up ongoing development initiatives and cushion emerging financial demands.

The decision was reached on Thursday during plenary at the Assembly complex in Dutse after members adopted the report of the House Committee on Appropriation presented by its chairman, Ibrahim Hamza-Adamu.

Hamza-Adamu explained that the upward review was informed by projections of higher federal allocations and other revenue inflows, urging members to maintain strict oversight to ensure transparency in the use of the funds.

With the new approval, the state’s 2025 budget—originally passed at ₦689.3 billion under the theme “Budget of Innovation and Transformation for Greater Jigawa” now stands at ₦756.3 billion, with the bulk directed at capital projects alongside personnel and recurrent costs.

The supplementary funds are expected to further strengthen investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture across the state.