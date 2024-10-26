Jigawa Govt. withdraws from suit against EFCC’s legality

The Jigawa State Government has withdrawn from the suit before the Supreme Court initiated by Kogi State and others challenging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) legality.

The case, marked SC/CV/178/2023, challenges the constitutionality of the EFCC’s authority to investigate state funds and apprehended anyone .

Announcing the state government’s decision on Saturday, the Jigawa’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Bello Fanini, confirmed the state’s withdrawal during a press briefing on Saturday.

He said the move was in the best interest of Jigawa’s legal and administrative priorities.

“On October 24, 2024, a notice of withdrawal was filed in Abuja, signed by myself, to officially remove Jigawa State from the case pending at the Supreme Court. The notice has been served to the Chief Registrar, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and other plaintiff states,” Fanini said.

The lawsuit, initially filed by Kogi State, challenges the powers of the EFCC, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and other federal agencies to investigate and prosecute state governments over the management of state funds. Kogi State, along with 14 other states, had argued that the EFCC’s Establishment Act conflicts with the Nigerian Constitution, asserting that the anti-corruption body’s authority over states is unconstitutional.

Fanini explained that while Jigawa originally joined as a co-plaintiff in support of the case, the state’s leadership has decided to focus on other pressing legal matters.

“We believe it is in the best interest of Jigawa State to withdraw from this case at this time, allowing us to focus our efforts on cases that directly impact the state’s governance and legal landscape,” he said.

The Attorney-General also noted that Jigawa’s withdrawal does not undermine the legitimacy of the claims raised by other states involved in the suit.

“The issues raised in this case are important, and we respect the legal positions of the other states,” he said. “However, our focus is to ensure we are using our legal resources efficiently for the benefit of Jigawa’s citizens.”

The case has drawn national attention, with the plaintiffs asserting that the EFCC’s powers should not extend to states unless provisions in the Constitution are followed, including the approval of state Houses of Assembly. Legal analysts are keenly watching how the Supreme Court will rule on this constitutional question.