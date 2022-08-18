Jigawa Govt. shuts down schools indefinitely over terrorists attacks

In a bid to prevent abduction students across Jigawa, the State Government has shutdown all public primary and secondary schools over fears of possible attacks in the state.

It said that the decision was reached after receiving security reports that schools in states sharing borders with neighbouring countries were about to be attacked by terrorists.

As gathered, students in public boarding schools were seen stranded at the bus stops after leaving their hostels following the sudden announcement by the government that the schools should be closed indefinitely.

The Commissioner for Education, Lawal Yunusa, who confirmed the closure to newmen yesterday in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital, stated that the government took the decision to protect the public schools students and teachers from experiencing any possible attacks.

Yunusa noted that the closure does not affect the private learning institution but they have been notified of the planned attacks by terrorists in the state.

He said, “an intelligence report was received by the state government that states, especially with international borders, are prone to attacks. Upon receiving this information we ordered the closure of schools to avoid any surprise. Most of the schools are done with their examinations.

“The only students writing examinations are the SSS2 students who are writing mock examinations and only Civic Education and the Hausa language are left to be concluded. Then the pupils write internal examinations which the school can reschedule.”

