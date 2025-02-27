34.1 C
Jigawa Govt. shifts deadline date for hajj fee payment

Muslims perform their evening prayers around the holy Kaaba as they start arriving to perform the annual Haj in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

The Jigawa State government has extended the deadline date for the payment of Hajj fares to 7 March 2025, thereby, granting pilgrims more time to complete their payments.

The state government, through the Jigawa Pilgrims Board, attributed the decision to shift the deadline to a directive from the National Hajj Commission.

The board’s spokesperson, Habibu Yusuf, confirmed the extension in a statement released on Wednesday, 26 February.

According to the statement, the board’s Director General, Ahamed Umar, made the announcement during an orientation inspection for prospective pilgrims across the state.

The statement further disclosed that the board has already transferred over N6 billion to the National Hajj Commission on behalf of intending pilgrims from Jigawa.

Ahamed also encouraged staff members and local government Hajj zonal officers to remain diligent in their responsibilities to ensure a smooth pilgrimage process.

