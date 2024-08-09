Jigawa Govt. relaxes curfew after hunger protests subsided

After a review of the security status across metropolis, the Jigawa State Government has relaxed curfew in eight Local Governments, allowing return of businesses within the affected locations.

The affected eight councils were: Dutse, Hadejia, Gumel, Babura, Birnin Kudu, Kiyawa, Kazaure and Roni.

Curfew was relaxed days after the government lifted restrictions on movements in other local government areas where hunger protests were peaceful.

Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports, and Culture, Sagir Ahmad, disclosed this through a statement released on Friday.

According to the statement, “Movement within these areas will now be allowed from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

“The Jigawa State Government continues to commend the public for their cooperation, support, and prayers for peace within the state and the country as a whole.

“We pray that Allah continues to grant us peace and stability across our state”.

The curfew were relaxed hours after a passenger boat capsized with five persons confirmed dead and 15 others missing after the tragedy.