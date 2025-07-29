Jigawa Govt reinstate 245 teachers one month after dismissal

No fewer than 245 teachers, previously sanctioned for abandoning their classroom duties, have been reinstated by the Jigawa State Government one month after their dismissal for misconduct.

The affected teachers, who had earlier been placed under salary suspension for absenteeism and misconduct, were recalled after offering written apologies and signing undertakings pledging renewed commitment to their jobs.

The reinstatement followed a reconciliation meeting convened by the Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at the NUT Conference Hall in Dutse, the state capital.

According to SUBEB, the teachers had vacated their posts for durations ranging from two months to as long as three years, yet had continued to collect salaries, with some even having hired unqualified substitute to replace them.

SUBEB Chairman, Haruna Musa, condemned the conduct of the teachers, stressing that their actions violated civil service rules and undermined the state’s investment in education.

“The era of teachers neglecting their duties is over. We now have systems in place to restore the dignity of basic education in Jigawa,” Musa said.

He added that the recent disciplinary action was part of broader reforms aimed at curbing absenteeism and improving learning outcomes across primary and junior secondary schools.

“The government has done its part by paying salaries and giving promotions. It is time for teachers to take their responsibilities seriously,” he said.

Also addressing the gathering, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Education, Hauwa Babura, emphasised Governor Umar Namadi’s determination to overhaul the education sector.

“Everyone will account for their actions, not just in this life but on the Day of Judgment,” she said. “The teachers’ readiness to apologise and recommit to their roles is a step in the right direction.”

She noted that by holding teachers accountable, the state was making bold efforts to ensure students received the quality education they deserved.

Present at the meeting were key officials including SUBEB directors, the Governor’s Special Assistant on Basic Education, Mallam Salmanu, the State Teacher’s Union Secretary, Surajo Yaro, and other stakeholders.

After the meeting, the 245 teachers were issued formal letters of undertaking and promised to abide by professional standards moving forward.