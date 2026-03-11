Jigawa Govt. raises ward heads’ allowances to N10,000

The Jigawa State Government has approved an increase in the monthly allowances of ward heads, popularly known as Maiunguwa, from N3,000 to N10,000 as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots administration and support traditional institutions.

The approval was part of a resolution reached during a meeting of the State Executive Council presided over by Governor Umar Namadi.

A statement issued after the council session in Dutse said the increment reflects the administration’s commitment to reinforcing the traditional governance system and recognising the role of ward heads in community mobilisation and local governance.

According to the statement, the adjustment is also intended to boost the morale of traditional functionaries operating at the grassroots level.

Governor Namadi said the initiative aligns with his administration’s inclusive governance policy, which prioritises the welfare and participation of all segments of society in the state’s development agenda.

According to him, ward heads play an important role in maintaining order within communities and ensuring that government programmes reach residents effectively.

“Ward heads are the foot soldiers of the traditional institution,” the governor said.

“They provide leadership at the grassroots and assist in implementing policies designed to improve the well-being of our communities.”